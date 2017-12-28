Brady’s tax bill approved WASHINGTON, D.C. — After two votes in the House, one in the Senate and mountains of press both praising and condemning the measure, President Donald Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on …

Year in review As with every year, 2017 had its ups and downs, happiness and heartache. By far, the biggest news of 2017 was the hurricanes that slammed into the coasts, particularly Harvey, which caused so much …

Some Texans dodge bullet train, others are square in its path HOUSTON — Federal officials narrowed the possible paths for a Dallas-Houston bullet train down to one likely route Friday, providing an unknown number of rural Texans the most definitive answer …

FFA concludes record season campbell.atkins@madisonvillemeteor.com The fall season for FFA concluded last week and Madisonville High displayed one of the most dominant runs in program history. Of the 13 competing …